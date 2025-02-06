Breaking : Bandits Kidnap Retired Brig Gen , Ex-NYSC DG

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig General Mahrazu Tsiga (retired).

Tsiga, was kidnapped alongside several other residents of Tsiga village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident of the area confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone call on Thursday.

He said, the abduction occurred on Wednesday after the hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the residence of the former NYSC Director General.

The Katsina State Government and the police are yet to issue a statement on the latest abduction.

Eyewitnesses said the former NYSC DG was among those kidnapped by the assailants.

Sources said that during the attack which lasted for a few minutes, two residents were wounded and one of the hoodlums died after being mistakenly shot by his colleagues.

Katsina is one of several states in the North-Western and North-Central that is terrorised by bandits who raid villages, kill and abduct residents as well as burn and loot homes.

The gangs, who maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, have earned notoriety for mass kidnappings of students from schools in recent years.

In 2023, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, established Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC) comprising around 2,000 vigilantes to assist the military and police in fighting the gangs.

‘We Won’t Negotiate With Criminals’

Meanwhile, Governor Radda said that his administration would not negotiate with criminal elements perpetuating evil acts in the state.

The governor disclosed this on January 22 while hosting the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander of Joint Task Force Northwest Operation, Major General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose, during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Katsina Government House, Katsina State.

He stressed that the government can only go into a peace deal with the bandits on some laid down conditions to ensure lasting peace. The governor added that the negotiation can only be successful with the full acceptance and involvement of the concerned members of the communities.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor revealed that a stakeholder engagement committee has already been established to ensure community involvement in peace-building initiatives, expressing openness to supporting genuine repentance and reintegration.

The governor while pledging continued logistical support to address fuel supply challenges and maintain operational effectiveness, further reaffirmed Katsina State’s substantial investment in security infrastructure, surpassing many states in the federation.

He therefore commended the exceptional leadership of the Division and Brigade Commanders, describing it as exemplary by personally leading operations and demonstrating unwavering dedication.

Governor Radda emphasized that these efforts, combined with the collaborative operations of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, and Katsina Community Watch Corps, have yielded significant improvements in the state’s security.

“The bandits are our brothers born within us but choose to be criminals. Those who sincerely surrender and seek to rebuild their lives will find support from our administration,” the governor assured.

“We are prepared to provide resources for their reintegration and livestock management, enabling them to become productive members of society,” he added.

“Our farmers can now cultivate their lands and transport their produce to the market,” Governor Radda said.

“This tangible progress demonstrates the effectiveness of our joint security strategies,” he stated.

Earlier in his address, Major General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose explained that he was in Katsina State as part of his first quarter operational visit to all states under the 8th Division which includes Katsina and to discuss with the State Government, the newly launched Operation Safe Northwest.

“This initiative aims to mobilize communities, enhance security operations, and foster sustainable peace,” he explained.

Major General Ajose further noted that the Chief of Defense Staff had written to the four states within the Zone on the recent developments, particularly reports of some bandits expressing interest in negotiating peace.

“It is important to state categorically that the Nigerian Army does not engage in negotiations with criminals or bandits, we are committed to exploring holistic approaches to address this persistent and wicked challenge,” he said.

The GOC however, expressed appreciation to Governor Radda for the consistent support to security operations in the state. Major General Ajose cited the release of funds for the development of a Forward Operating Base (FOB).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe, Chief of Staff; AbdulKadir Mamman Nasir; Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji Principal Private Secretary to the governor and some members of the state executive council.



