It’s Not My Duty To Reconcile My Dad And Gov Sani .. Bello El-Rufai

Hon.Muhammad Bello El-Rufa’i, the eldest son of former Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and member representing Kaduna North in the House of Representatives, has said reconciling his father and the incumbent Governor Uba Sani is not his responsibility.

He said though, his father is his number one role model and Senator Uba Sani his boss, reconciling them was not his responsibility as his primary assignment was to give the people of Kaduna North quality representation.

He however alleged that some people could be delighted, seeing his father and the Governor enmeshed in a conflict, just like the legendary Bollywood actors,Amitabh Bachchan and Darmendra fighting.

Bello spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by The Nation in Kaduna on Saturday.

Hon.Bello was Senator Uba Sani’s aide in the National Assembly before he became a member representing Kaduna North.

As the disagreement between Governor Uba Sani and Malam Nasir El-Rufai escalated, Bello argued if he decided to fight any course in the social media, it would definitely be fierce as he had exemplified previously.

He said that he was not happy with what was happening between El-Rufa’i and Sani, considering the role both played in his life.

Governor Sani had complained the large debt allegedly left by the Nasir El-Rufa’i administration was humongous.

“The state government cannot even pay the salaries of workers with the little money we get,” Uba Sani had said.

Kaduna Assembly subsequently launched an investigation against the immediate administration on the allegation of irregularities in borrowing and disbursement of N423 billion, a matter which later went to the court with some former officials of the El-Rufa’i administration quizzed or remanded in Correctional Facility.

One was said to be hospitalised due to shock after being allegedly nabbed by an anti graft agency while a female commissioner with similar charges could not be seen.

El-Rufa’i however denied all these allegations and filed a lawsuit in court.

Hon. Bello El-Rufa’i in the BBC Hausa interview, said: “It is not pleasant for us, even if a person is my enemy, I do not want to see him fighting with another enemy of mine, I want peace.”

Bello also related the situation to how life could change at any time, saying”marriages break up, friends stop being friends, it’s just that friendships shouldn’t be left regardless of any kind of conflict.”

Bello said that he did not know what brought his father and his former boss( Uba Sani) together, adding that he did not expect them to quarrel because he had never heard them coming out and insulting the other in his presence.

According to him, he does not even know if the fight was real as people were saying.

“None of them said anything to me about the crisis,”he said.

Asked if he thought he could reconcile his father and Uba Sani,he said: “By Almighty Allah, it is not my work, my work is to focus on helping the people of Kaduna North Constituency.”

He however indicated that he wanted peace and that he wanted the duo to be in harmony.

“I like peace and keeping trust. If someone touches me, we will have an argument with him, but not outside, but this is who I am.

“In my opinion, there is no one as good as Malam Nasiru politically, he only puts his work first and there is no one I want to be like him, and he is my father, a father is a father.”

“And about him, Governor Uba Sani, all those who are waiting for me to say something about him, it’s surprising.”

Bello El-Rufa’i however explained that even though he would live up to the expectation of his people by being generous, he could be overwhelmed as people even from outside his constituency had began to seek favour from him.

“Once people ask me for help, I cannot sleep until I do something about it,that’s how I am,” he said.

Bello also said he was not sure his father was nursing any ambition to be President as they never discussed that even while they were in the United States of America.



