Abducted Edo Traditional Ruler Regains Freedom

The Edo State Police Command says it has rescued the kidnapped traditional ruler of Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness, Friday Ehizojie.

The Onogie of Udo-Eguare, in Igueben Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped on February 3, at a forest between Ubiaja and Udo community while on a commercial motorcycle.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, said the victim was rescued on Friday following the sustained search and rescue operations by the police and vigilantes.

“The command is pleased to inform the general public that the sustained search and rescue operations has yielded positive result,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, kept her vow with the rescue of the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community who was kidnapped on February 3.

He attributed the traditional ruler’s rescue to the logistic support rendered by the state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, towards the operations.

The police spokesman also appreciated the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the state for their support and assured the public of the command’s commitment to the fight against crime.

