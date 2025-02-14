I Wouldn’t Have Been A Widow Today ,If My Husband Had Listened To Me..Ex Ondo First Lady Betty Akeredolu

Former Ondo State First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has spoken about her late husband, former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s battle with cancer, expressing strong criticism of reliance on spiritual interventions.

In an exclusive interview with Star News publisher, Olumide Akinrinlola, on Thursday, Betty revealed that if her late husband had prioritised medical treatment over spiritual practices, she believed his life could have been prolonged.

“What came out of their mountain climbing, blessed handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons? If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow,” she said.

Betty, a breast cancer survivor, detailed how her understanding of cancer biology and early detection led her to establish the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria in 1997.

She emphasised that cancer should be viewed as a medical issue, not a spiritual attack.

“You cannot pray away breast cancer or any cancer at all,” she asserted.

On Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration in Ondo State, she described it as “rudderless” and highlighted concerns about a key appointment.

While she declined to comment on governance specifics, she pointed to the reappointment of a former finance commissioner who had been sacked for financial misconduct under her husband’s administration.

“You can connect the dots as to why Lucky brought her back,” she noted.

When asked about the current Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu, she said, “Only those benefiting would say that. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that all is not well in the country.”

Betty also reaffirmed her senatorial ambition, saying she remains fully committed to pursuing her political goals.

Offering advice to individuals facing health crises, she urged Nigerians to seek medical attention instead of relying on faith healers.

“A pastor is not a doctor; he understands nothing about cancer. He can only pray, and prayers don’t cure cancer. Consult a doctor—not just any doctor, but a doctor who specialises in cancer cases,” she warned.

