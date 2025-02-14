Fleeing Traditional Medicine Practitioners, Herbalists From South Barred From Asaba

With the present onslaught on herbalists in Anambra State by Governor Charles Soludo, the Asaba traditional council have banned all herbalists fleeing the region from relocating to Delta State capital

Here is statement by the traditional council

Ndi Dibia & Ezenwanyi from Southeast & other banned in Asaba, Delta state.

Arising from the Asagba Executive Council meeting held today, 11th February 2025, it is hereby directed that, effective immediately, all the activities of Ndi Eze Nwanyi who are not natives of Asaba are totally banned.

All male native/traditional medicine practitioners who are not registered with the apprioprate bodies will not be allowed to practice in Asaba.

Also, effective immediately, non natives of Asaba are hereby restricted from visiting the Onishe shrine. All non natives who wish to assess the Onitshe shrine must be registered by the Otu-Ihaza. Ndi Ahaba who wish to visit/worship at Onishe shall get clearance from Otu-Ihaza. This is to enable close monitoring of those who visit the shrine.

There will be severe consequences should anyone flaunt these royal directives.

Long live HRH, Asagba Prof. Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, Asagba Ahaba.

