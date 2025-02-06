GAC's Inability To Meet Tinubu In Abuja Seals Obasa’s Fate

Strong indications emerged, Wednesday, that President Bola Tinubu has accepted the plea of some critical stakeholders in Lagos to let the decision of the House of Assembly impeaching former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, and electing Speaker Mojisola Meranda, stand.

President Bola Tinubu did not meet members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, who were in Abuja to see him on resolution of the issue, Wednesday, before jetting out to France on a private visit en route Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State.





The AU session is scheduled for February 12 to 16, 2025.





As it is, the House is expected to resume sitting tomorrow, Thursday, as against the earlier directive with Meranda in-charge.





Already, the crisis has polarised the GAC and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state with some stakeholders urging against acts that would rubbish the legislature, cast the party in bad light and hurt its chances in coming polls.





GAC meets over speakership options

The GAC, had sent a high powered delegation to Abuja to brief Tinubu, the founder of the council on the outcome of the meeting with 39 members of the House of Assembly, held at Lagos House, Marina, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as moderator.





GAC, had on Monday, convened an emergency meeting with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to resolve the leadership crisis in the Assembly.





Former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa was impeached, in absentia, by 32 of 40 members of the House on January 13, 2025 over alleged financial misappropriation, misconduct, and high-handedness among others.

In his stead, they elected his erstwhile deputy, Meranda, as Speaker.

The move led to conflicting reactions from members of the GAC, party faithful, as well as the general public.

The development did not augur well with Tinubu, and some party leaders who said they were not carried along in the removal of Obasa. The lawmakers reportedly apologised for the misstep in writing.

There were moves to give Obasa a soft-landing by reinstating him or commuting his impeachment to resignation. In the alternative, there were calls for Meranda to step down as speaker because she is from Lagos Central as Governor Sanwo-Olu, in order for a lawmaker from Lagos West to be elected as speaker.

Names of three Lagos West lawmakers were shortlisted. However, the legislators rejected the above options.

The 20 lawmakers from Lagos West declined the speakership and threw their weight behind Meranda.

They lawmakers insisted that they must be allowed to run their own affairs if the legislative arm must function appropriately in delivering the “Greater Lagos Project” in line with Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES developmental agenda.

GAC in Abuja

The GAC, the apex decision making organ of APC whose decisions are binding on members, is led by Pa Tajudeen Olusi.





The GAC departed Lagos on Tuesday with the intention to present the communique of the meeting and signatures of lawmakers on the decision to retain Meranda as speaker.





The meeting was botched as the leadership could not physically meet with them. Sources said the President had a telephone conversation where the matter was laid to rest by allowing the status quo to remain.





Sanwo-Olu heaves sigh of relief

The development seemed to have pitched Sanwo-Olu against the interest of President Tinubu.





However, the latest dimension has provided a relief of sorts as the governor can now focus on important and urgent state matters. For the past few weeks, sources said Sanwo-Olu had been distracted.





“This is a big sigh of relief to Mr Governor, who has been working had to resolve the matter amicably,” a source told Vanguard.





House resumes Thursday

Members of the State House of Assembly are billed to resume normal sitting today, following notice sent to members,





“The lawmakers are expected to reconvene at 11 a.m., to discuss important state matters among others.





“The house had suspended sitting based on the directive of the GAC and opinion leaders in the wake of the lingering crisis. But the lawmakers have decided to resume sitting without further delay, ” the source told Vanguard.





APC chieftain, Oki, writes GAC, calls for caution

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Fouad Oki, has tasked stakeholders on decorum in the resolution of the crisis in the State House of Assembly, following the inglorious removal of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa from office.





In a February 4 letter to the APC, and leader of GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, titled: “Lagos speakership : It’s time to stop all shenanigans surrounding the change in Leadership saga,” Oki called for immediate truce.





The statement read in part: “The recent developments surrounding the issue of the Speakership and the decision of the Lagos State House of Assembly to replace the erstwhile Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, have sparked considerable debate and concern within our ranks.





“I understand that this decision may have come as a surprise to many, and it is evident that a very few members of the leadership and indeed the Party membership have feelings of discontent regarding the manner in which it was executed.





“It is important to acknowledge that perhaps there were missteps in engaging with party leadership prior to this decision. However, we must recognize that the decision has been made, and it stands as a fait accompli.





“In light of this, I appeal to your compassion and wisdom to allow the legislature the independence it deserves. We must not allow this situation to further polarise our party, which is already grappling with internal cohesion.





“It is time for us to move forward, to chastise where necessary, but ultimately to embrace the change that has been set in motion.





“It is crucial to recognize that the decision made by the Lagos legislature has garnered significant support from various sectors of society, including traditional, social, and human rights communities.





“It is instructive to note that public opinion and community support play crucial roles in shaping political decisions and the overall functioning of democratic governance.





“Therefore, we must listen to their feelings and favourability of the preference made by these legislators as to who should be primus inter pares among them.





“The historical context and political culture of Lagos shape how parties respond to community feedback.





“Lagos is a cosmopolitan area with a strong tradition of grassroots activism, I earnestly wish that our party will be more inclined to engage with community members and incorporate their feedback into how we handle this keg of gunpowder.





“Let us utilize a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods to measure the effectiveness of our adaptations to community feedback.





“By continuously assessing our responsiveness and making data-driven decisions, as leaders, we can enhance our relevance, strengthen our connection with our constituents, and improve our chances of electoral success better especially within the context of the current tide with young voters.





“Afterall, elected officials and political leaders derive our legitimacy from the consent of the governed. Public opinion serves as a barometer of how well leaders are meeting the needs and expectations of their constituents.





“When leaders act in accordance with the will of the people, we reinforce our legitimacy; when we ignore public sentiment, we risk losing support and facing accountability measures, such as elections or protests.





“As politicians we often look to public opinion polls and community feedback to guide our decisions. Understanding the preferences and priorities of our constituents always help us craft policies that resonate with the electorate, thereby increasing the likelihood of successful implementation and public support.





“A political party that aligns its platform with the prevailing sentiments of the electorate is more likely to win elections. Community support can mobilize voters, influence turnout, and sway undecided voters, making it a critical factor in competitive races.





“The media has spoken on the popular wish of Lagosians and that plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion by framing issues, highlighting certain perspectives, and providing a platform for community voices.





“As politicians, we must respond to media coverage and public discourse, adjusting our positions or strategies based on how issues are perceived by the public. Thus we must take due cognizance and act appropriately.





“By actively listening to our constituents and responding to their needs, it enhances our appeal, strengthens our electoral prospects, and fulfills our role as representatives of the public interest.





“This must not be lost on us and it is very imperative that as leaders, we harken to the cry of our constituents to sheath our sword.





“I urge you to consider the implications of prolonging this discord. Let us not allow our internal disagreements to overshadow the greater goal of serving the people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.”





Awosanya writes

Also, another party faithful, Dr Segun Awosanya, in a letter dated February 5, to the President, read in part: “Your legacy as a nation-builder is evident in the champions you have nurtured and the robust systems you have established. Under your guidance, many have risen to positions of leadership, proving themselves as battle-tested public servants.





“However, even the most established systems face challenges when individual character (blind ambition) threatens collective harmony. Self-discipline and respect for decency and those values that are dear to our people, including leaders and elders, among whom you are numbered must remain sacrosanct.





“The Lagos State House of Assembly has long been celebrated for its autonomy and efficient self-governance. Recent events, however, have led to a speculation that threatens to undermine this hard-earned reputation and the carefully cultivated relationships between the Governance Advisory Council, grassroots leaders, and other vital stakeholders.





“The unanimous decision regarding the former Speaker reflects a watershed moment —not an act of defiance, but rather a necessary response to a deteriorating situation.





“Reports suggest that under the previous leadership, many Assembly members endured systematic marginalization, intimidation, and financial exclusion. Basic legislative functions, including oversight of capital projects, became privileges rather than standard responsibilities.





“Permit me Your Excellency to humbly reiterate based on my understanding of years of monitoring the trajectory of the leadership even from the labor room of the birth of the merger of the APC, where I evidently served as a strategist to the Chairman of the committee, that you have always led the way when the majority seek your leadership as it is in this case.





“A great father that you are will not ignore the outcry of 37 kids to pacify one who, going by all indications, including public opinions, has abused the unique privilege he got from you.”



