29-year-old Lady Declared Missing After Job Interview In Lagos

The family of 29-year-old Nkiru Osakweogo is in distress following her disappearance after attending a job interview in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Osakweogo, a resident of 58 Kirikiri Road, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, left home on January 25, 2025, for a work interview and has not returned since.

Speaking on the matter , her sister, Obianuju Osakweogo, revealed that Nkiru’s phone has been switched off, and she has not been online. She emphasised that her sister has never been out of contact for this long.

“My sister is a private person. She only informed our other sister about the job interview but didn’t disclose the location. Later, she sent a message saying she got the job, that the company provides staff accommodation, and that she would be staying there. She added that the network in the area is poor. Since then, we’ve not heard from her or received any calls,” she explained.

“We reported the matter to the police, but they said they couldn’t do much as she didn’t provide an address,” Obianuju added.

The family has requested anyone with useful information to contact them on 07038406112 or 07062396321.

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, were unsuccessful, as he neither responded to WhatsApp messages nor answered calls.

