FG Suspends Licensing Of New Private Universities For One Year

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced a one-year temporary suspension on the creation of new private universities in Nigeria.

This decision, declared by Minister of Education Maruf Olatunji Alausa, aims to enhance the quality and sustainability of private universities, ensuring that only institutions with the necessary financial and academic capacity are granted licenses.

According to the Ministry, Nigeria currently has 129 federal and state universities, alongside 149 private universities. Despite private institutions comprising over 50% of the total universities, they account for less than 10% of overall university admissions.





This statistic underscores the urgent need to regulate the growth of private institutions to ensure they meet the standards required for quality education.





To address these challenges, the Minister stressed the importance of private universities building adequate capacity and making significant contributions to the education sector. Key reforms include; New Regulations, Review of Pending Applications and Updated Guidelines.