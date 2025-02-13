Edo Guber Poll : APC Fails To Produce 24 Witnesses As Claimed

In a stunning reversal, the All Progressives Congress (APC) abruptly closed its defense at the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal today, despite having previously pledged to present 24 more witnesses.





The unexpected decision follows a series of damaging testimonies from APC’s own witnesses yesterday, who, under cross-examination, admitted to over-voting and widespread non-compliance with the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the polling units challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Today’s short courtroom drama reached a peak when Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), lead counsel for the PDP, highlighted the APC’s failure to produce additional witnesses, attributing it to the fact that key documents had yet to arrive from Benin City. His remark drew laughter from those in attendance, but he insisted that without the documents, the third respondent was left with no choice but to close its case.





With the APC left with no viable path forward, their legal team formally applied to close their case, effectively conceding that further testimony would not strengthen their position.