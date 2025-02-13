Edo Guber Poll : APC Fails To Produce 24 Witnesses As Claimed

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

In a stunning reversal, the All Progressives Congress (APC) abruptly closed its defense at the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal today, despite having previously pledged to present 24 more witnesses.


The unexpected decision follows a series of damaging testimonies from APC’s own witnesses yesterday, who, under cross-examination, admitted to over-voting and widespread non-compliance with the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the polling units challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).


Today’s short courtroom drama reached a peak when Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), lead counsel for the PDP, highlighted the APC’s failure to produce additional witnesses, attributing it to the fact that key documents had yet to arrive from Benin City. His remark drew laughter from those in attendance, but he insisted that without the documents, the third respondent was left with no choice but to close its case.


With the APC left with no viable path forward, their legal team formally applied to close their case, effectively conceding that further testimony would not strengthen their position.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال