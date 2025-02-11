Everything I Said Against Tinubu In The past Is Now Irrelevant  ..Daniel Bwala

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy, Daniel Bwala has said all the negative things he said about President Bola Tinubu and his administration are irrelevant.

Bwala who appeared on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, said he criticised the president because he was in the opposition party.

It would be recalled that during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, Bwala dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because the APC presented two Muslims, Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively.

Bwala later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and became Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson.

Ahead of the election, he criticised Tinubu, saying electing him would be like going for a night of thousand laughs.

After the election, Bwala delegitimised Tinubu’s government, describing it as “president-select” and further accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the election.

However, while speaking on Arise TV, Bwala, who now serves the presidency as a media aide, said everything he said against Tinubu and his administration are not relevant.

“I criticised Tinubu’s election and administration in the past because I was in the opposition.

“The opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government and hold them accountable. My views changed after I met the President, and he saw a need to appoint me,” he said.

Asked if he has had a change of heart about the things he said against Tinubu, the presidential aide simply said, “They are not relevant.”



