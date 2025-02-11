Another Two Planes Collide During Takeoff In USA

At least one person was killed and several others were hurt Monday when two jets collided along a runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, according to authorities.





One of the planes is owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil, with Worrick Robinson Law, PLLC releasing a statement, saying the rock star was not on the plane at the time of the crash.

One person has died, authorities said, while at least three others were injured. Their identities have yet to be released.