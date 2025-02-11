Another Two Planes Collide During Takeoff In USA

byCKN NEWS -
0


At least one person was killed and several others were hurt Monday when two jets collided along a runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, according to authorities.



One of the planes is owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil, with Worrick Robinson Law, PLLC releasing a statement, saying the rock star was not on the plane at the time of the crash.

One person has died, authorities said, while at least three others were injured. Their identities have yet to be released.

 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال