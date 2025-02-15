Elon Musk Is Father Of My five-month-old Child .. Influencer Ashley St Clair

Make America Great Again (MAGA) influencer, Ashley St Clair, has claimed that she has a child with billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk.





In a statement posted on X on Friday, Ms St Clair revealed that she gave birth to the child five months ago but had chosen to keep the news private to protect their family’s privacy.





She added that she intends to raise her child in a safe and normal environment, urging the media to respect her child’s privacy.





She tweeted, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Ms St Clair, 26, is a columnist known for her work with right-wing media and her vocal stance on political and cultural issues within circles supporting the MAGA movement. She is also the author of Elephants Are Not Birds.

Mr Musk, who is known for openly expressing his views on social media, has yet to publicly comment on the matter.





The billionaire, who has not confirmed Ms St Clair’s claim, already has 12 children with three women. He shares six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson; three with musician Claire Boucher (Grimes); and three with former Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.



