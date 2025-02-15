Ayo Adebanjo: The Last Of The Titans..Afenifere Ogun Chapter

The Ogun State chapter of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, commiserate with our Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, and the family of an indisputable Titan of the Obafemi Awolowo School of Politics, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who joined our ancestors today.

Adebanjo was not just one of our leaders. He was a pillar of Afenifere, an organisation to which he devoted the better part of his life. Whatever achievements are credited to the Government of the defunct Western Region under the able leadership of Awolowo, part of the credit goes to Adebanjo. He was an unwavering disciple of the late sage and dutifully carried out Party's directives with the required discipline. He was not just a great Awoist, Adebanjo was a Yoruba patriot.

Adebanjo's Yoruba patriotism did not blind him to the inequity in Nigeria's flawed Federal structure. He campaigned vigorously for a just and equitable Federation in which every part of Nigeria could develop at its own pace without let or hindrance till he died.

We are of the firm belief that Adebanjo will be welcome with pats on the back on the other side by Awolowo, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Senator Abraham Adesanya along with many other leaders who served our people with everything they had before their passages.

Giwa Niyi Osoba, Chairman.

Ogbeni Wale Adedayo, Publicity Secretary.

