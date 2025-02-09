Cyberstalking: Pastor Adeboye Calls For Release Of Arrested TikToker SeaKing

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called for the immediate release of popular TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo aka ‘SeaKing’, who was re-arrested on Thursday, February 6, for allegedly cyberbullying him.

While preaching at a programme in his church on Friday, February 7, the cleric said he has nothing to do with the arrest of the TikToker. He said some persons who were annoyed by SeaKing’s defamatory remarks against him took matters into their hands.

“I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly. What is my offense?

Because I asked my people to fast for 100 days. I didn’t ask him oh! I didn’t even ask anybody who isn’t a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast. Only my children! God said that it would happen.

I was told that some people got angry and went to arrest the fellow. Release him. He is fulfilling prophecy”he said

Media personality and Activist, Omoyele Sowore had on Friday disclosed that Seaking was arrested over a petition written against him by one Paul James Adama for allegedly cyberbullying against Pastor Adeboye.