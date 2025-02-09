66-year-old Man Bags 5 Year Imprisonment For Abusing 14 Years Old Girl

The Yobe State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has secured a conviction in the case of the Federal Republic of Nigeria FRN vs. Ibrahim Musa.

A statement from the agency says the defendant, Ibrahim Musa (66, male), was arraigned before the State High Court II, Damaturu, presided over by Hon. Justice Lawu Lawan.

He was charged with procuring and exploiting a 14-year-old female victim, an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 13 and 16(1) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 (as amended).