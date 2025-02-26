Communique Of Nigeria Police 5th Retreat For Senior Officers

This is the communique issued by the Nigeria Police at the end of its 5th Conference and Retreat for Senior Officers in Abeokuta, Ogun State

The communique was read by the DIG Training, Frank Mba

COMMUNIQUE OF THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE AT THE 5TH EDITION OF CONFERENCE AND RETREAT FOR SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS

THEME: Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity through Inclusive Policing

Preamble

The 5th Annual Conference and Retreat of the Senior Police Officers of the Nigeria police Force was held at H3 Event Centre, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, from 24th to 26th February 2025. The conference focused on the theme "Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity through Inclusive Policing."

The opening ceremony was declared opened by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ably represented by His Excellency, Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON. Other dignitaries present at the Opening Ceremony includes the Inspector-General of Police, Kenya National Police Service and President, African Union Mechanisms for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL), IGP Douglas Kanja Kirocho, and the Inspector-General of Police, Rwanda National Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye, who also serves as the President of the East African Police Chiefs Cooperation (EAPCCO).

Also in attendance were the Minister of Police Affairs (represented), His Excellency Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, MFR, Governor of Ogun State, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by Hon. Makki Yalleman), the Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, the Chairman, House Committee on Police Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (represented by DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Rtd).

The Opening Ceremony also had in attendance the Representatives of service chiefs and other security agencies, Heads of paramilitary organizations in the country, the Director General of State Services, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Olu Olukeyede, and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, were also in attendance.

The conference featured the participation of about 170 senior police officers, including four (5) Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, 37 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and 120 Commissioners of Police from across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as various police formations and training institutions.

Key Deliberations and Observations:

Federal Government Commitment to Policing: The Vice President reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force through infrastructure renovations, inter-agency collaboration, and enhanced citizen cooperation.

Technological Advancements in Policing: The Governor of Ogun State highlighted initiatives such as the reconstitution of the Law Enforcement Trust Fund and the planned provision of electric motorcycles and advanced surveillance drones to enhance security.

Regional and International Collaboration: CG Felix Namuhoranye, Inpsector-General of Police, Rwanda National Police, emphasized the role of inclusive policing in promoting internal security and economic growth. He called for enhanced cooperation between African law enforcement agencies for capacity building and intelligence sharing.





Mental Health and Officer Well-being: Dr. Samuel Ogbuku stressed the need for improved mental health support for police officers, recommending psychological assessments, stress management interventions, and pre/post-retirement counseling services.

Strategic and Intelligence-Led Policing: IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun underscored the importance of intelligence-led, people-centered, and community-driven policing to enhance security and public trust.

Data-Driven Policing and Crime Prevention: Dr. Ross Alabo-George advocated for the establishment of an integrated criminal database management system and the deployment of digital forensic tools across all police formations.

Combatting violent extremism: Dr Charles Omole stressed the need for global police cooperation in combatting violent extremism. He avered that while challenges exist, the NPF should leverage on new technology, strategic partnerships and intelligence sharing.

Cybercrime Prevention: The NPF-NCCC reported significant achievements in combating cybercrime, including the establishment of five digital forensic laboratories and the recovery of over ₦8 billion and $80,000, houses and vehicles through cybercrime investigations; and the effort of the NPF to exit Nigeria from the Financial Action Task Force Grey list.

Benefits of the Insurance Scheme: the NPF Welfare Insurance Scheme (NPWIS) was conceived in 1992 to provide welfare for the members of the Force in case of any eventuality or retirement. The Force InsuraNCE Officer, CSP Lydia Ameh, emphasized the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police to improve the NPF’s insurance scheme.

Syndicate Presentation

Group A: highlighted the importance of modern policing and policing equipment which has necessitated the clamor for overhauling of the Police Training Curriculum simultaneously with the approved training manuals. Emphasis was on the specialization and policy document for implementation. The need for the Force Management to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Education for accreditation of certificates, diplomas, and degrees of all institutions of the Nigeria Police Force.

Group B: highlighted the importance of welfare of members of the Nigeria Police Force through the various established welfare schemes, resuscitation of car loans, upgrading the services and products of the Nigeria Police Cooperative, resuscitation of welfare program designed to accommodate senior officers, and other ranks, integration of mental health program into the welfare program of the Nigeria Police Force. The return of the 8hrs duty to deescalate stress and ineffectiveness.

Group C: highlighted the importance of partnership and collaboration toward enhanced community engagement, intelligence gathering, interagency and transborder cooperation. It also emphasized the need for an annual policing plan that should be generated and published for transparency and accountability with a feedback mechanism.

Group D: highlighted the importance of specialized training to tackle the challenges of emerging security dynamics while emphasizing the training of General Duty policemen to curb insurgency, banditry and other organized crimes.

Resolutions

The conference resolved as follows:

a) The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the Federal Government's commitment to continually invest in police infrastructure, improved welfare, funding, and inter-agency cooperation.

b) Inclusive policing should be prioritized through people-centered, community-driven strategies to foster trust and collaboration between law enforcement and the public.

c) The establishment of a COMPSTAT performance management system, increased investment in digital policing tools, and the development of forensic units in all police commands.

d) Regular psychological assessments and mental health support services should be institutionalized for police personnel.

e) Strategic annual plans should be developed and implemented across all police formations to enhance operational efficiency.

f) A transition from reactive to proactive and preventive policing approaches should be emphasized.

g) Strengthening regional and international partnerships for capacity building in security and law enforcement.

h) Enhanced cooperation among African states to foster cross-border security collaboration.

i) Acquisition and deployment of electric motorcycles for improved mobility and crime prevention.

j) Integration of technologically advanced surveillance equipment, including drones, in collaboration with international partners.

k) Establishment of a Behavioral Analysis Unit to enhance intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

Actionable Points

i. The Nigeria Police Force will collaborate with the Rwanda National Police and other police organizations in Africa to curb cross-border crimes.

ii. Conduct a nationwide research on the impact of mental health on police officers and the discharge of their duties.

iii. Revamping the Counselling Unit to accommodate mental health challenges with competent personnel within the Nigeria Police

iv. Implementation of mental health policy- the IGP should commission research that will focus on challenges of mental health in the Force so that at the end of the study, there will be evidence of research-based policy.

v. Revisit memo establishing the Counselling Unit in all Zones Commands and Formations, bringing in officers with expertise in Guidance and Counselling, and psychology.

vi. Creation of NPF-NCCC Desk Officers across Zones, States, and Formations.

vii. Commissioners of Police in all Commands should utilize all available resources at the NPF-NCCC to achieve positive results. `

viii. Creation of COMPSTAT system in three major states as a pilot scheme in performance management that is information and data-driven.

ix. Enhancement of inclusive recruitment and training.

x. Flexible policy reforms.

xi. Creation of anti-crime clubs to be located in schools.

xii. Created to encourage officers against risks associated with the job

xiii. Need for specialization and professionalism for police personnel through training and policy document for implementation.

xiv. Need for the Police Force Management to liaise with the Federal Government.

Presentation of Certificate: The Inspector-General of Police presented certificates of attendance to all participants including the Guest Speaker, Inspector-General of Police, Rwanda National Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye.

Conclusion

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to leveraging inclusive policing strategies, advanced technology, and international cooperation to improve Nigeria's internal security and economic prosperity. The resolutions reached at the 5th Annual Conference and Retreat will serve as a roadmap for strengthening law enforcement and fostering public trust in policing. On this note, the Inspector-General fo Police declared the fifth edition of Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO) 2025 closed today Wednesday 26th February 2025.

Issued this 26th day of February 2025, at Abeokuta, Ogun State.