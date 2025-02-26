Communique Of Nigeria Police 5th Retreat For Senior Officers

This is the communique issued by the Nigeria Police at the end of its 5th Conference and Retreat for Senior Officers in Abeokuta, Ogun State
The communique was read by the DIG Training, Frank Mba
COMMUNIQUE
OF THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE AT THE 5TH EDITION OF CONFERENCE AND RETREAT FOR
SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS
THEME:
Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity through Inclusive
Policing
Preamble
The 5th
Annual Conference and Retreat of the Senior Police Officers of the Nigeria
police Force was held at H3 Event Centre, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, from
24th to 26th February 2025. The conference focused on the theme "Improving
Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity through Inclusive
Policing."
The
opening ceremony was declared opened by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed
Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ably represented by
His Excellency, Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON. Other
dignitaries present at the Opening Ceremony includes the Inspector-General of
Police, Kenya National Police Service and President, African Union Mechanisms
for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL), IGP Douglas Kanja Kirocho, and the
Inspector-General of Police, Rwanda National Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye, who
also serves as the President of the East African Police Chiefs Cooperation
(EAPCCO).
Also in
attendance were the Minister of Police Affairs (represented), His Excellency
Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, MFR, Governor of Ogun State, the Deputy Speaker,
House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by Hon.
Makki Yalleman), the Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, the
Chairman, House Committee on Police Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),
Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission
(represented by DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Rtd).
The
Opening Ceremony also had in attendance the Representatives of service chiefs
and other security agencies, Heads of paramilitary organizations in the country,
the Director General of State Services, the Chairman of the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Olu Olukeyede, and the Managing
Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku,
were also in attendance.
The
conference featured the participation of about 170 senior police officers,
including four (5) Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, 37 Assistant
Inspectors-General of Police, and 120 Commissioners of Police from across
Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as various
police formations and training institutions.
Key
Deliberations and Observations:
Federal
Government Commitment to Policing: The Vice President reaffirmed the
Federal Government's commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force through
infrastructure renovations, inter-agency collaboration, and enhanced citizen
cooperation.
Technological
Advancements in Policing: The Governor of Ogun State highlighted initiatives
such as the reconstitution of the Law Enforcement Trust Fund and the planned
provision of electric motorcycles and advanced surveillance drones to enhance
security.
Regional
and International Collaboration: CG Felix Namuhoranye,
Inpsector-General of Police, Rwanda National Police, emphasized the role of
inclusive policing in promoting internal security and economic growth. He
called for enhanced cooperation between African law enforcement agencies for
capacity building and intelligence sharing.
Mental
Health and Officer Well-being: Dr. Samuel Ogbuku stressed the
need for improved mental health support for police officers, recommending
psychological assessments, stress management interventions, and
pre/post-retirement counseling services.
Strategic
and Intelligence-Led Policing: IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun
underscored the importance of intelligence-led, people-centered, and
community-driven policing to enhance security and public trust.
Data-Driven
Policing and Crime Prevention: Dr. Ross Alabo-George advocated
for the establishment of an integrated criminal database management system and
the deployment of digital forensic tools across all police formations.
Combatting
violent extremism: Dr Charles Omole stressed the need for global police
cooperation in combatting violent extremism. He avered that while challenges exist,
the NPF should leverage on new technology, strategic partnerships and
intelligence sharing.
Cybercrime
Prevention: The NPF-NCCC reported significant achievements in
combating cybercrime, including the establishment of five digital forensic
laboratories and the recovery of over ₦8
billion and $80,000, houses and vehicles through cybercrime investigations; and
the effort of the NPF to exit Nigeria from the Financial Action Task Force Grey
list.
Benefits
of the Insurance Scheme: the NPF Welfare Insurance Scheme (NPWIS) was conceived
in 1992 to provide welfare for the members of the Force in case of any
eventuality or retirement. The Force InsuraNCE Officer, CSP Lydia Ameh,
emphasized the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police to improve the NPF’s
insurance scheme.
Syndicate
Presentation
Group
A: highlighted the importance of modern policing and
policing equipment which has necessitated the clamor for overhauling of the
Police Training Curriculum simultaneously with the approved training manuals.
Emphasis was on the specialization and policy document for implementation. The
need for the Force Management to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Education
for accreditation of certificates, diplomas, and degrees of all institutions of
the Nigeria Police Force.
Group
B: highlighted the importance of welfare of members of
the Nigeria Police Force through the various established welfare schemes,
resuscitation of car loans, upgrading the services and products of the Nigeria
Police Cooperative, resuscitation of welfare program designed to accommodate
senior officers, and other ranks, integration of mental health program into the
welfare program of the Nigeria Police Force. The return of the 8hrs duty to
deescalate stress and ineffectiveness.
Group
C: highlighted the
importance of partnership and collaboration toward enhanced community
engagement, intelligence gathering, interagency and transborder cooperation. It
also emphasized the need for an annual policing plan that should be generated
and published for transparency and accountability with a feedback mechanism.
Group
D: highlighted the importance of specialized training to
tackle the challenges of emerging security dynamics while emphasizing the
training of General Duty policemen to curb insurgency, banditry and other
organized crimes.
Resolutions
The
conference resolved as follows:
a)
The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the Federal
Government's commitment to continually invest in police infrastructure, improved
welfare, funding, and inter-agency cooperation.
b)
Inclusive policing should be prioritized through
people-centered, community-driven strategies to foster trust and collaboration
between law enforcement and the public.
c)
The establishment of a COMPSTAT performance
management system, increased investment in digital policing tools, and the
development of forensic units in all police commands.
d)
Regular psychological assessments and mental health support services should be
institutionalized for police personnel.
e)
Strategic annual plans should be developed and implemented across all police
formations to enhance operational efficiency.
f) A
transition from reactive to proactive and preventive policing approaches should
be emphasized.
g)
Strengthening regional and international partnerships for capacity building in
security and law enforcement.
h)
Enhanced cooperation among African states to foster cross-border security
collaboration.
i)
Acquisition and deployment of electric motorcycles for improved mobility and
crime prevention.
j)
Integration of technologically advanced surveillance equipment, including
drones, in collaboration with international partners.
k)
Establishment of a Behavioral Analysis Unit to enhance intelligence gathering
and crime prevention.
Actionable
Points
i.
The Nigeria Police Force will collaborate with the
Rwanda National Police and other police organizations in Africa to curb cross-border
crimes.
ii.
Conduct a nationwide research on the impact of mental
health on police officers and the discharge of their duties.
iii.
Revamping the Counselling Unit to accommodate mental
health challenges with competent personnel within the Nigeria Police
iv.
Implementation of mental health policy- the IGP should
commission research that will focus on challenges of mental health in the Force
so that at the end of the study, there will be evidence of research-based
policy.
v.
Revisit memo establishing the Counselling Unit in all
Zones Commands and Formations, bringing in officers with expertise in Guidance
and Counselling, and psychology.
vi.
Creation of NPF-NCCC Desk Officers across Zones,
States, and Formations.
vii.
Commissioners of Police in all Commands should utilize
all available resources at the NPF-NCCC to achieve positive results. `
viii.
Creation of COMPSTAT system in three major states as a
pilot scheme in performance management that is information and data-driven.
ix.
Enhancement of inclusive recruitment and training.
x.
Flexible policy reforms.
xi.
Creation of anti-crime clubs to be located in schools.
xii.
Created to encourage officers against risks associated
with the job
xiii.
Need for specialization and professionalism for police
personnel through training and policy document for implementation.
xiv.
Need for the Police Force Management to liaise with
the Federal Government.
Presentation of Certificate: The
Inspector-General of Police presented certificates of attendance to all
participants including the Guest Speaker, Inspector-General of Police, Rwanda
National Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye.
Conclusion
The
Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to leveraging inclusive policing
strategies, advanced technology, and international cooperation to improve
Nigeria's internal security and economic prosperity. The resolutions reached at
the 5th Annual Conference and Retreat will serve as a roadmap for strengthening
law enforcement and fostering public trust in policing. On this note, the
Inspector-General fo Police declared the fifth edition of Conference and
Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO) 2025 closed today Wednesday 26th
February 2025.
Issued
this 26th day of February 2025, at Abeokuta, Ogun State.