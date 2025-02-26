Buhari, Osinbajo, El-rufai Others Absent As APC NEC Endorses Tinubu For 2027

A noticeable absence of key founding members and former political officeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja has fueled speculation over internal rifts within the ruling party.

Among those absent were former President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as well as former governors such as Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti). Others missing included former Senate President Ahmed Lawan, former Speaker and current Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and several other heavyweight party members.

As statutory members of the NEC, their absence raised eyebrows, with many speculating it may be linked to their recent critical stances on the party and the administration.





Tinubu's 2027 Re-election Bid Gains Momentum





Despite the notable absences, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election chances received a significant boost as members in attendance overwhelmingly endorsed him with chants of “no vacancy at Aso Rock.” The atmosphere at the party’s national secretariat was charged with support for Tinubu, as attendees sang the APC anthem “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand” upon his arrival.





Smiling throughout the endorsement, Tinubu made no effort to stop the chants, further solidifying speculation that he may seek a second term in 2027.





APC National Chairman Laments Party’s Financial Liabilities





In his speech, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed that the party inherited a staggering N8.987 billion in legal liabilities, stemming from election-related litigation at various levels.





“As part of the commitment to secure and own a national secretariat complex befitting of a ruling party, we have formally applied for land at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA),” Ganduje said, appealing for President Tinubu’s intervention to actualize the project.





Key Attendees at the NEC Meeting





Despite the absence of some top figures, the meeting was attended by several incumbent and former governors, including:





Incumbent Governors Present:





Monday Okpebholo (Edo)





Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo)





Hyacinth Iormem Alia (Benue)





Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti)





Musa Sani (Kaduna)





Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)





Mai Mala Buni (Yobe)





Usman Ododo (Kogi)





Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)





Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger)





Jigawa Governor (unnamed)





Former Governors in Attendance:





Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara)





Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) – Minister of Budget and National Planning





Yahaya Bello (Kogi)





Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)





Also present were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, and other key National Assembly members and Ministers.





President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas also participated in the meeting.





Implications for APC’s Future





The absence of key political figures, coupled with the endorsement of Tinubu’s 2027 candidacy, signals possible realignments within the APC ahead of the next election cycle. With growing speculations of internal disagreements, all eyes remain on how the party leadership will manage emerging cracks as it prepares for the next electoral battle.