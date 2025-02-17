Breaking: PSC Appoints Former Spokesman Moshood Jimoh Lagos CP

PSC APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF MOSHOOD JIMOH AS COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, LAGOS STATE COMMAND

The Police Service Commission today, Monday  17th February 2025, approved the appointment of Olohundare  Moshood Jimoh as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Command.

CP Jimoh, before his appointment,  was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority,  Eastern Ports. 

Jimoh, who hails from Kwara State, was former Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner,  Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation. 

He has undergone several professional trainings which include; Combat operations Course, Mobile Training College Maiduguri; African  Union Mission in Darfur Sudan;  Weapons of mass destruction  counter measure first responder  Training Institute, United  States; training on social  construction  and management  Reform  China Executive Leadership  Academy,  Pudong China; Training on Maritime Rescue and salvage for Developing Countries,  China Maritime Academy  Ningbo, China and Training  on  anti hijacking techniques  and tactics for developing countries, Yunnan Police College  kunmung, China. He was also at the Police training  Institute, Seoul South Korea.

CP Olohundare Moshod Jimoh is a recipient of  the Presidential  award for Public Relations Personality of the year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations  by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations. 

CP Jimoh appeared before the Commission today. Present were the Commission's Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni,  Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, retired Justice of the   Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, fdc  Honourable Commissioner representing the Police.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations 

Monday, 17th 2025

