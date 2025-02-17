Breaking : DSS Arrive Lagos Assembly, Seal Speaker , Deputy Speaker Offices

In a dramatic twist of political events, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police have reportedly sealed off the offices of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, and her deputy, following speculations of a move to reinstate former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.





The sudden security intervention at the Assembly complex sparked tension, fueling rumors of a potential leadership change. While authorities have not provided an official statement on the reason behind the lockdown, sources suggest it is linked to political maneuverings aimed at reversing the recent change in leadership.





Despite the uncertainty, Speaker Meranda arrived at the Assembly to a rousing welcome from her colleagues and staff. The enthusiastic reception underscored the strong backing she enjoys within the legislative body, reinforcing her position amid the unfolding power struggle.





The warm welcome given to Speaker Meranda signals her resilience in the face of political tension, as Assembly members and staff rallied around her to affirm their support. The unfolding drama raises concerns about the role of security agencies in legislative affairs, with political analysts warning that such interventions could set a troubling precedent for governance in Lagos State.





The secret agents went on to seal up the office of the speaker and deputy





As events continue to develop, all eyes remain on the Lagos State Assembly to see whether this power tussle will escalate or be resolved amicably.



















