APC Keeps Mum As Director Of Administration Spends 3rd Week With Kidnappers

The All Progressives Congress has remained silent on the abduction of its Director of Administration at the National Secretariat in Abuja, Dr Adekunle Adeniji, about three weeks after he was kidnapped.

Adeniji was among the four residents whisked away by suspected kidnappers who invaded the Chikakore area of Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory on January 27.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants arrived in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons, and created panic among the residents.

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, revealing that the kidnappers disguised as vigilantes.

She said the four abducted individuals were from the same family, adding that a neighbour who attempted to intervene sustained injuries.

When the kidnappers discovered the identity of the APC national director, they demanded a N350m ransom.

Efforts to get the reaction of the family were unsuccessful.

The leadership of the APC was also unwilling to discuss the issue.

While the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, could not be reached, the National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, declined comment on the matter.

He said, “No comment” when he was asked for an update on the matter by our correspondent.

Other members of the National Working Committee also refused to comment when we sought clarification on Adeniji’s abduction and efforts made to secure his release.

However, a source at the secretariat who craved anonymity said that the party wouldn’t react.

“They wouldn’t tell you anything. Are you not surprised that a whole APC director of admin is still in the hands of kidnappers? We sincerely don’t think the party is willing to do anything about it. The initial plan was for every staff to remain mum about it so his abductors wouldn’t discover his true identity.

“Even the police are aware of the abduction. But with the sudden demand for N350m and the media went about the news, we suspect the kidnappers may have known,” said the source.





As of the time of filing this report, efforts to get the reaction of the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi and the FCT PPRO, Adeh could not be reached on phone.





They also did not respond to messages sent to them.



