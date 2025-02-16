$150m Bribery Allegations: I Stand By My Story Against Reps Members..Binance Director





Binance top official, Mr Tigran Gambaryan, on Saturday insisted that the $150m bribery allegation he made against three Nigerian lawmakers is factual.

He added that his post on Friday was nothing but the truth of what took place in Nigeria.

Recall that Gambaryan had taken to the micro blogging site, X, on Friday to name Philip Agbese, Ginger Onwusibe and Peter Akpanke, all members of the House of Representatives as the three prominent Nigerians who demanded a bribe of $150m from him to forestall his arrest and prosecution over money laundering allegations.

The claim has since been dismissed by the lawmakers and the Federal Government.

Despite the denials, however, Gambaryan posted again on X on Saturday that his claim was factual.

“What I shared was factual, based on my personal experiences and conversations with those who have direct knowledge of the events I discussed; information that was shared with both Nigerian and US law enforcement.

“So please, allow me to leave this behind and find peace”, he insisted.

He said it was the responsibility of law enforcement agents in both Nigeria and the US to see the investigation into the matter through.

He wrote, “I am no longer in law enforcement. The responsibility of seeing this through to a logical conclusion now falls on those still serving in United States and Nigeria.

“Many requested that I stay on and provide further commentary on the issues I posted about yesterday (Friday). Here’s the hard truth: what I shared was meant to fill in the gaps left by Wired and NPR’s reporting.

“The reality is that last year was incredibly painful for me and my family. I dedicated my life to fighting crime as a Special Agent with the United States Department of the Treasury and as a compliance professional. It was an honour to serve my country and it was a blessing that they came to my rescue and mobilised the full force of the US Government when I was in need.

“Being dragged through court on outrageous, baseless, and trumped-up charges didn’t just hurt me, it also brought immense pain to my family.

“I don’t want to see my kids cry because I’m not around. I don’t want to see videos of my 75-year-old mother on television in tears. I don’t want to see my wife crying on TV. I want to put this nightmare behind me and move on.”



