Akwa Ibom First Lady Designate Reads Riot Act To Perpetrators Of Gender Based Violence

Following the recent incidents of Gender - Based Violence and other heinous crimes in Akwa Ibom State, the Coordinator, office of the First Lady, Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, has warned that it will no longer be business as usual for perpetrators as she will intensify her efforts in ensuring that they are brought to book.





The First Lady Designate, who is the Chairperson, Akwa Ibom State Gender Based Management Committee, AksGBVMC, sounded the warning on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, while addressing a press conference in her office at Government House, Uyo.





Lady Helen Obareki condemned all acts of sexual assault, domestic violence and Gender Based Violence, saying that they are not only a violation of human rights, but also a taint on the society's reputation.





"We have called this press conference to address the recent and deeply troubling incidents of domestic violence, sexual assault, and Gender Based Violence in our state. These acts are not only a violation of human rights but also a stain on our collective conscience as a society," she said.





The Coordinator highlighted strides recorded by AksGBVMC in recent times to include; rescue of three human trafficking survivors, arrest of six persons for defiling a 14 year old boy, initiation of legal proceedings against perpetrators, establishment of reporting mechanism, among other efforts.





Lady Helen Obareki further called on the public to report cases of sexual abuse, domestic and gender based violence as well as urged victims to endeavor to speak out immediately.





In her words; "while we acknowledge the progress made, we recognise that there is still much work to be done. We remain committed to ensuring justice for survivors, holding perpetrators accountable and creating a safer environment for all. Let us break the culture of silence together. let us stand united against GBV."





Also responding to questions raised during the press conference, the Secretary of the State GBV Management Committee, Barr. Emem Etteh clarified that the age of criminal liability in Nigeria is set at seven years and any child accused of GBV crimes who falls within this age range will be placed in a rehabilitation facility.





She also mentioned that the committee has handled over 1,410 GBV cases, primarily involving intimate partner abuse, actively engaged with Traditional Rural Councils, stakeholders, and communities, including markets, schools, and public spaces, to conduct sensitisation campaigns targeted at breaking the silence surrounding GBV, reduce societal stigma and encourage individuals to speak out while bylaws have been adopted to address the increasing cases of GBV in rural areas, where customary punishment is often favoured.





Present at the press conference were notable representatives, including the Chairpersons of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Barr. Helen Umana, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Comrade Nsikak Okon, the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr. Uduak Usanga along with other members of the State GBV Management Committee.



