VP Shettima Departs For World Economic Forum In Davos

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja to represent Nigeria at the 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled for Davos, Switzerland

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha the Vice President will join world leaders, top business executives and representatives of development partners at the meeting to discuss the state of the world economy with the view to improving its conditions.





According to him, while in Davos, the Vice President will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders as well as participate in workshops and forums slated for the annual gathering.





Among events slated for the VP include, a workshop entitled, “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets”, organised by the African Development Bank in collaboration with the World Economic Forum to boost the flow of capital into Africa’s frontier markets, to scale solutions that build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient continent. It is slated for the Congress Centre in Jakobshorn.

Top on the agenda will be an announcement of the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa, in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), and foster partnerships between public and private sector leaders interested in mobilizing investment in Africa’s frontier markets, among others.

The Vice President will also attend a dinner for heads of state, government and international organizations, as well as Annual Meeting 2025 Crystal Awardees, the International Business Council and Strategic Partners slated for Kurpark Village, Eiger.

Senator Shettima will also co-chair a forum on “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa” slated for the Pischa Congress Centre.

The session will provide a dynamic platform for forward-thinking dialogue on digital trade and the crucial role of the private sector in advancing the implementation of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol adopted by the AU heads of state/government in January 2024.

Shettima will attend, as a panelist, a Stakeholder Dialogue entitled, “Global Risks 2025”.

The Global Risks Report highlights an increasingly volatile global landscape, marked by accelerating geopolitical, technological and environmental challenges. The event is slated for the Aspen 2 Congress Centre in Davos.

The Vice President, who will be accompanied by top government functionaries including Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, will return to Abuja at the end of his engagements in Davos.