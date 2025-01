Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has participated in the Houston Half Marathon in USA at the weekend

This was his post on the feat

"Glad to have completed the Houston Half Marathon in 2 hours 53 minutes today. Though conditions were tough with freezing temperatures at 1 degree Celsius, I finished faster than the Berkeley Half Marathon which I ran about 2 years ago.

I also took part in a 5k fun run yesterday which I completed in 38 minutes."