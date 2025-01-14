Vehicle Conveying Expatriate Plunges Into River While Trying To Escape From Kidnappers In Port Harcourt





The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olugbenga A Adepoju, has visited the scene of a gruesome attack on the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Rivers State Cassava Project Limited, Mr. Gibson Reuben, an expatriate from the Netherlands. The incident occurred on Monday, 13th. January, 2025, at about 2030hrs. at Aleto Eleme Bridge, where unknown gunmen ambushed Reuben's vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash into the river.





Fortunately, the Mobile Police personnel accompanying Reuben managed to escape, but he and the Hilux Van are still submerged in the water. A search party led by the Command's Marine Unit has since been constituted to rescue the expatriate who is also the driver in charge of the Hilux van. The search party's efforts resulted in the recovery of the lifeless body of the expatriate Mr Gibson Reuben and the White colour Toyota Hilux Van.





The recovery of the body and vehicle brings somber end to the rescue efforts.





CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju was accompanied by the Area Commander Eleme, DPOs within the Eleme Area Command and tactical teams of the command already at the scenes. The Cp at the scene strongly condemned the attack as "very barbaric" and has ordered a full scale investigation with immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this reprehensible act, vowing to bring them to justice.





This incident is a disturbing situation and the Police Commissioner's swift response is a welcome step towards addressing these concerns. He is calling on the good people of Rivers State to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing perpetrators of this act.





SP GRACE IRINGE-KOKO, ANIPR,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND,

14/01/2025.

THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND VISITS SCENE AT ALETO ELEME, VOWS TO FISH OUT PERPETRATORS OF HEINOUS ACT.