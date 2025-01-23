23-year-old Boy Hacks Father To Death In Delta

A 23-year-old man identified simply as Success has hacked his father to d3ath with a cutlass in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred in the Amukpe area of Sapele on Sunday, 12th January 2025.

It was gathered that the suspect k!lled his father for refusing to give him N5000.

The father was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment where he d!ed on Monday, January 13.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested.

“The incident occurred on Sunday but the father d!ed Monday. Success is in custody,” the PPRO said.