23-year-old Boy Hacks Father To Death In Delta

byCKN NEWS -
0



A 23-year-old man identified simply as Success has hacked his father to d3ath with a cutlass in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. 

The incident occurred in the Amukpe area of Sapele on Sunday, 12th January 2025. 

It was gathered that the suspect k!lled his father for refusing to give him N5000.

The father was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment where he d!ed on Monday, January 13. 

Spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested. 

“The incident occurred on Sunday but the father d!ed Monday. Success is in custody,” the PPRO said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال