Three Celestial Church Pastor Die On New Year Day

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) is in a mourning mood following the death of three of its pastors on New Year Day.

The three pastors who died on January 1, 2025 have been identified as Evangelist Oladotun Elusanmi, Shepherd Olumuyiwa Michael, and Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist Johnson Olajuwon.

The late Elusanmi was the Shepherd at Orisun Ayo Parish, Ilupeju, while Michael was the Shepherd In-Charge of Christ Testimony Parish, Ikorodu.

Olajuwon, until his death, was the prophet at the Celestial Church of Christ, Saint S.B.J. Oshoffa Cathedral, International Headquarters, Ketu.

Olajuwon’s death was, meanwhile, announced on the church’s official website by the Secretary of the Pastor in Council and Head of Media and Publicity for CCC worldwide, Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala.

“The death has been announced of Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist (Prophet) Johnson Olajuwon (JJ). He was, until his death, the prophet of the Celestial Church of Christ, Saint S.B.J. Oshoffa Cathedral, International Headquarters, Ketu,” Ajala wrote.

“The suddenness of his passing has left many in shock, as he had read the second lesson at the cross-over service and was bubbling with life until his death early on the first day of the new year, 2025.”

The Shepherd of CCC International Headquarters, Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, reacting to Olajuwon’s death in a post he shared on his Facebook account, described the late clerkc as a dedicated, loyal, and truthful servant of God.

The CCC Christ Testimony Parish, Ikorodu, had announced pastor Michael’s death on its Facebook account on Wednesday, while Elusanmi’s death was announced on the Instagram account ‘Celestialgeneration’ the same day, January 1.



