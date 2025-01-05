Police Counter FIJ, Says Alleged Murderer Ayomide Adeleye Still In Custody

The Lagos State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has countered the reports made by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), which claimed that Ayomide Adeleye, who was arrested for murder, has been released and is not in any prison.

Recall that Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level Philosophy student at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun State, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command in early September 2024, for the murder of Christianah Idowu, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

On November 5, he appeared before Magistrate Seyi Omodara at the Ogba Magistrate Court, where she granted a remand warrant for his detention at the Ikoyi prison pending the availability of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) advice.

In a recent publication, the Foundation for Investigative Journalism asserted in its headline that “Ayomide Adeleye Not in Prison, and Was Never Remanded for Murder.”

Reacting to the publication on X, the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, clarified that a person with a similar name but charged with a different offense was released in April 2024, and not Ayomide, who was charged with murder.

He said: “We can confirm that Ayomide Adeleye was charged with murder and was remanded for the same offense.

“It is also a fact that another person bearing the same name was remanded for a different offense and released in April 2024, long before the Ayomide we are talking about committed his offense.

“An outfit that prides itself on investigation should live up to its name. Relying on ‘sources’ rather than the spokesperson of the Correctional Service would land you in this kind of misinformation.”



