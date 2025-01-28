South-East PDP Caucus To Boycott Damagum’s Stakeholders Meeting

The South East Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, further intensifying the party’s internal crisis.





The notice for the meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, was sent out on Monday by the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.





It claimed the meeting had been summoned by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.





However, the National Vice Chairman of the PDP for the South East, Chief Ali Odefa, swiftly rejected the meeting, stating that no such meeting had been approved or scheduled by the NWC.





The rejection of the purported stakeholders’ meeting reflects the broader challenges facing the PDP as it grapples with internal disputes and questions over its leadership.





He noted that South East stakeholders had already met last Friday in Enugu, where they reached unanimous decisions regarding the planned South East Zonal Congress.





In a statement personally signed by him, Odefa called on party members and the media to disregard the notice.

His statement read:

“My attention has been drawn to a purported invitation of critical South East stakeholders of the PDP to a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.





“As the National Vice Chairman (South East) and a member of the NWC representing the South East, I hereby authoritatively state that no such meeting is scheduled between the South East stakeholders and the NWC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP South East, at the Zonal Committee (ZEC) meeting attended by all critical South East stakeholders in Enugu, Enugu State, on Friday, January 25, 2025, discussed and unanimously agreed on all matters related to the planned South East Zonal Congress.

“All PDP South East critical stakeholders, staff of the National Secretariat of the PDP, and the media should therefore disregard the purported invitation to a meeting of the South East stakeholders with the NWC, as no such meeting was scheduled.”

Reinforcing Odefa’s position, PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba confirmed that the NWC did not approve the meeting.

He noted that South East stakeholders had already held a successful meeting in Enugu last Friday under the leadership of Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State.

Speaking to journalists, Ologunagba said:

“I am not aware of any meeting scheduled by the NWC with the stakeholders of the party in the South East Zone. Last Friday, the zone held a very successful meeting where all critical stakeholders, led by Governor Peter Mba, were present.

“If the NWC were to hold a meeting with any organ, zone, or unit of the party, I, as the National Publicity Secretary, would be informed. To the best of my knowledge, no such meeting has been scheduled or approved. This rumored meeting remains just that—a rumor.”

The PDP’s leadership crisis remains unresolved as the dispute between Anyanwu and former National Youth Leader Sunday Ude-Okoye continues to fester.

The Court of Appeal in Enugu recently declared Ude-Okoye the rightful National Secretary of the party, but Anyanwu has refused to step aside, citing an appeal to the Supreme Court and a pending application for a stay of execution of the appellate court’s judgment.

Despite the court ruling, Anyanwu has continued to occupy the position, deepening divisions within the party. Meanwhile, the NWC has struggled to resolve the situation, leaving the PDP mired in uncertainty as the 2027 elections draw closer.