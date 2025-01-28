Chinese DeepSeek Becomes A Game-changer In AI World

DeepSeek is an artificial intelligence research lab that emerged from Fire-Flyer, a deep-learning branch of High-Flyer, a Chinese quantitative hedge fund. The company was founded by Liang Wenfeng, who has a background in information and electronic engineering.

DeepSeek has launched its MIT-licensed open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1, which competes with OpenAI in critical areas such as mathematical reasoning, code generation, and cost efficiency.

The model is designed to be more efficient and cost-effective, requiring only a fraction of the computing power used by other AI models.

The introduction of DeepSeek has significant implications for the AI industry, particularly in the context of the ongoing tech competition between the US and China.

Despite the constraints posed by US export controls on cutting-edge chips, DeepSeek has managed to develop a top-notch AI model that rivals industry giants like OpenAI.

DeepSeek's approach to AI research is innovative and efficient, focusing on resource-pooling, collaboration, and open-source principles.

The company has adopted a range of efficiency-focused strategies to refine its model architecture, including custom communication schemes, memory optimization, and a mix-of-models approach.



