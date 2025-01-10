Sex Worker Stabs Barman To Death Over N200 In Adamawa

The police in Adamawa state have arrested a 32 year old woman said to be a sex worker, Riyanatu Musa, for allegedly stabbing a barman to death after they both had a heated argument over N200 balance after purchasing liquor on January 7.





The matter was immediately reported to the police and she has since been arrested. When interrogated, she confessed to the crime. She told the police that she had collected dry gin known as “big ben” and 1 other from the victim and promised to pay the following day, saying that she paid the sum of N1,500 remaining the balance of N200.





She explained that the fight ensued between her and the victim when he demanded for his money and in the course of it she stabbed him with a knife in the chest to death.





The mother of 2 said that she drinks beer but denied drinking it on the day of the incident, and regretted her action.





Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, has ordered for discreet investigation into the matter, and warned the public from taking laws into their own hands.