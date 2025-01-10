Gov Makinde Approves Appointment Of Abimbola Owoade As New Alaafin Of Oyo

byCKN NEWS -
The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has approved Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said that Prince Owoade after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by Governor Makinde.


According to the commissioner, a statement to this effect has been issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, who said that the announcement has put to rest all the socio and legal bickerings that have ensued since the demise of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022.


The Alaafin stool became vacant following the de@th of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who was Alaafin from 1970 to 2022.

