Salome Adaidu: Police Arraign Gospel Singer Timilehin Ajayi For Murder

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arraigned gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi in court for murder of Salome Adaidu.

Ajayi dismembered Salome, who he claimed to be his girlfriend, when she visited him at his house in the Papalana axis at New Karshi in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The 32-year-old suspect arrived at the Nasarawa State High Court in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Friday, January 17. 2025.

He was arraigned on one count charge of Culpable Homicide punishable with Death, contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

The court ordered that the suspect be remanded in a correctional facility, Lafia pending formal arraignment on a date to be assigned.

Prior to her gruesome murder, the 24-year-old victim was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving at Nicon Insurance in Abuja.

Ajayi was nabbed on Sunday, January 12, while trying to dispose of the head of Salome after killing her and dismembering her body parts.