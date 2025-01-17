Breaking: Former Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Hakeem Odumosu's Wife Kidnapped

The wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has been abducted from her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun State.





The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the abduction in a statement released to PUNCH Online on Friday.





The victim was reportedly abducted by four masked men who attacked her, pulled her out of her Lexus Jeep, and drove away with her late Thursday night.





The spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, said “Information was received regarding the kidnapping of Mrs Odumosu, resident of Aminu Street, Arepo.

“Reports indicate that she was about to enter her home when four masked men attacked her, dragged her from her jeep and took her through the swamp to an unknown location.

“The divisional police officer has led a team of policemen to the scene where they are currently searching for the swampy bush area.

“The CP, Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, has been briefed, and all covert operations have been deployed to assist with digital intelligence to ensure she is rescued unhurt.”

Odutola added that the local chiefs of Warewa and Maaba had been approached to deploy local security outfits to assist in the search effort.