The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo, has constituted an Obio/Akpor Point of Sale (POS) committee.

The 11 Man Committee is saddled with the responsibility of managing POS operations in the local government and collect Operational Permit from all POS Outlets/Stand within the local government

This policy has been condemned by many Nigerians on social who see it as multiple taxations which will be passed on to the consumers