NDLEA Intercepts UK-bound Illicit Drug Consignment In Duvet At Lagos Airport, Arrests 2

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a consignment of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, concealed in duvet, packaged for export to the United Kingdom through the cargo shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos.





A statement released by the spokesperson of the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi, says two suspects: Adakole Sunday and Austin Balogun linked to the bid to export the consignment to the UK were promptly arrested following the discovery by NDLEA officers on Tuesday 21st January 2025. Six parcels of the psychoactive substance with a gross weight of 3.50 kilograms were concealed inside the duvet.





In his statement, Austin Balogun who is the main agent who hired Adakole, claimed he was paid N700,000 to cargo the consignment to UK but spent a fraction of the money on export handling charges and the bulk to pay for an apartment.





In a related development, two suspects identified as Joseph Oluwasegun Adewale and Biodun Adelakun, were arrested at Igbo Olumo, Ikorodu area of Lagos when NDLEA operatives raided their hideout in the community where seven litres of skuchies, a new psychoactive substance produced with black currant, cannabis and opioids, were recovered. Other exhibits seized from the duo include: three locally made double barrel riffles; one locally made double barrel pistol; one English made pistol; one locally made single barrel riffle; three cartridges and one empty 9mm cartridge as well as an iron - head axe.