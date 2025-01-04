President Bola Tinubu Arrives Enugu , To Engage South East Leaders ( Pictures)

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria, for a one-day official working visit.

The Presidential aircraft landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport at exactly 1:05 pm, where President Tinubu was warmly received by the host governor, Peter Mbah.

He was joined by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, alongside other prominent Igbo leaders and top government officials.





This is President Tinubu’s first official visit to Enugu, during which he is commissioning several landmark projects completed under Governor Mbah’s administration.

Key projects include the newly completed multi-auditorium Enugu International Conference Centre in Independence Layout, 30 fully equipped Smart Green Schools, and 60 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, all part of broader State initiatives to improve education and healthcare across 260 wards of Enugu State.

The President is also to inaugurate 90 completed urban roads in Enugu city, a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, 150 patrol vehicles equipped with AI-enabled surveillance cameras to enhance security, and several rural road projects.

President Tinubu is expected to wrap up his visit with an engagement meeting with Southeast leaders to address key issues affecting the region.