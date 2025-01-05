I Am The Only Governor That All His Children Are Schooing In Nigeria..Ebonyi Governor

Ebonyi State Governor Nwifuru speaks:

I am the only Governor in Nigeria presently that all his children are schooling in the country and not even beyond Southeast!





3 in Ebonyi and 2 in Enugu. Their biggest school fees is #35, 000 and when I told them in the Nigeria Governor's forum, all were surprised and felt sober.





Some Commissioners in my Government has schools they are paying over 2 Million naira per term for their children but I can't imagine myself paying such amount that's more than 5Million per term for my children.





Where will I get the money to continue paying for their school fees after my temporary tenure as a Governor? I don't want to develop blood pressure during the time I should be resting.





We must have to join hands together and reposition educational system in the country such that we can bring down those things that are lacking here that is making those big men to always send their children abroad for studies and I must make sure it starts from Ebonyi State.





His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru 03-01-2025.



