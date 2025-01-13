Gospel Artiste Beheads Girlfriend For Money Rituals In Abuja

A gospel artise Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, popularly known as Timileyin has been arrested with fresh human head of a lady brlieved to be his girlfriend

The “gospel artiste” from Kabba, Kogi State, allegedly beheaded his girlfriend, Eleojo Salome Adaidu

He was sighted with a Polytene bag by the eagle eyes of security agents at Orozo area of Abuja





When confronted, he was asked to disclose the contents of the bag

While trying to flee ,he was caught and opening the bag ,the severed head was found

During interrogation, he confirmed dating the lady for one year before killing her for rituals

He has been handed over to police for further investigation

