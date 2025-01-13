Breaking : Lagos State House Of Assembly Speaker Obasa Impeached

byCKN NEWS -
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been impeached by members of the House.

According to a reliable source who craved for anonymity, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Lasbat Meranda has been elected to replace him.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Fatai Mojeed is elected as the Deputy Speaker. 

The terse statement by our source read, “Obasa is impeached And the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda elected speaker. Mojeed Fatai is the Deputy Speaker.”

