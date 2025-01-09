Police Uncovers Company Buying Stolen Manholes In Abuja

Abuja Steel Company, located along the Abuja-Kaduna Road, has been identified as a receiver of stolen sewage manhole covers. 

Police have recovered exhibits from the company, and investigations are ongoing into its involvement in the theft, purchase, and melting of the covers.

Arrests have been made by the Police and NSCDC, with suspects providing useful information about the buyers of the stolen infrastructure.

Following the directive of FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, replacement of the vandalized manhole covers began yesterday.


