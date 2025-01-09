"Billionaire" Internet Fraudster Sentenced To Two Years Imprisonment In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Chima Hyginus Nkwocha, a.k.a "Young Billionaire," for cheating by impersonation and money laundering.

The commission in a statement on Wednesday night, January 8, 2025, said Nkwocha was jailed on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Nkwocha was arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on a two-count charge bordering on cheating by impersonation and money laundering.

One of the counts read: “That you, Chima Hyginus Nkwocha (AKA Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown & Chettot), sometime in 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently impersonate Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt on Gmail and Google Voice using the Gmail addresses frankcorbett272@gmail.com and chriressrifatt@gmail.com with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtaining a cumulative sum of Three Hundred and Forty-Five Thousand Dollars ($345,000) from Linda Wheeler, an American, and receiving the naira equivalent through Ginux Global Nigeria Limited with account No. 1228782493 domiciled in Zenith Bank, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22(2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Act.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

Following his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, Lanre Adeola Olariwaju, reviewed the case against Nkwocha and prayed the court to convict him accordingly.

According to Olariwaju, the convict was arrested in August 2024 at the Lugbe area of Abuja following intelligence received by the EFCC's Advanced Fee Fraud Section.

Nkwocha's journey to the Correctional Centre began when he was arrested for internet fraud, charged to court, and pleaded guilty to the two-count charges raised against him.

The court ordered the forfeiture of these items, being proceeds of crime, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.