Police Confirms Abuja Explosion, Reveals Identity Of Perpetrators





SUSPECTED BOMB EXPLOSION AT TSANGAGYAR SANI UTHMAN ISLAMIYA SCHOOL, KUCHIBUYI VILLAGE, BWARI AREA COUNCIL





The FCT Police Command regrets to inform the public of a tragic incident involving a suspected bomb explosion that occurred on January 6, 2025, at approximately 11:00 AM at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, located in Kuchibuyi Village, Byazhin area of the FCT.





Upon receiving a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi, a team of police operatives, including the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Area Commander of Kubwa, swiftly mobilized to the scene. The area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation.





During the rescue operation, victims were promptly evacuated and rushed to the Hospital for medical attention.





Preliminary investigations revealed that three men from Katsina had visited the owner of the Islamic school, Mallam Adamu Ashimu. The three visitors are suspected of having brought the explosive device with them. Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the schoolVeranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard.





The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that it was an IED explosion, as remnants of the device have been recovered.





Mallam Adamu Ashimu, the owner of the school, has been taken into custody for questioning, and further findings will be communicated in due course.





The Commissioner of Police, FCT,

Cp Olatunji Disu urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behavior, or items that may resemble improvised explosive devices to the police via our emergency numbers:





- 0806 158 1938

- 0803 200 3913

- 0802 894 0883

- 0705 733 7653

- CRU: 0810 731 4192

- PCB: 0902 222 2352





Safety Advice for Residents of FCT:

1. Stay Alert:Be aware of your surroundings and report any unusual behavior or items to the authorities.

2. Do Not Touch Suspicious Objects:If you encounter any suspicious items, do not touch or attempt to move them. Instead, call the police immediately.

3. Emergency Numbers: Keep emergency contact numbers handy and ensure your family members are aware of them.

4. Community Vigilance:Collaborate with your neighbors to maintain a safe environment.





SP Josephine Adeh,

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Command,

Abuja.