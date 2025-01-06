APC Publicity Secretary Threatening My Life...Peter Obi Cries Out

Peter Obi's Statement

Have I really crossed the line?

I ask the question because my New Year message has now led to threats against my life, my family, and those around me. While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr. Felix Morka ( APC National Publicity Secretary) has gone further to accuse me of "crossing the line" and has warned that I will face the consequences.

I find it necessary to share this message again and urge everyone who has not seen it to watch:





If I have truly crossed the line, I invite anyone to point it out, as I remain committed to upholding decorum. However, I will not be silenced in my resolve to speak truthfully, especially as our nation continues to drift toward undemocratic practices.

We are increasingly transforming into an authoritarian and repressive regime, where freedom of expression is being systematically suppressed.

May God help us create a better and freer society for the sake of our children.

- PO