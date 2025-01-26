Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Niger State

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend said the suspect, Nasiru Isyaka and members of the gang invaded Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village, k!lled a victim and kidnapped two others.

According to the PPRO, the suspect, who hails from Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village, was arrested when he visited one of the rescued victims in his home and was identified to be one of the kidnappers.

“On January 17th, 2025 at about 10am, Police operatives of ‘A’ Div Kontangora arrested one Nasiru Isyaka of Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village via Kontagora,” the statement read.

“The suspect was arrested in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred on December 29th, 2024 at the same village, where some armed men invaded the village, shot a victim dead and kidnapped two others, but were later rescued through a joint security effort.

“In the course of preliminary investigation, the suspect was arrested when he visited one of the victims in his home, and he was identified to be one of the kidnappers.

“One locally made short gun was recovered from him and he confessed to the crime.

“He has also been transferred to the Police headquarters, Minna for an in-depth investigation and prosecution.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.”