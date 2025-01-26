Divorce From Melinda, My Biggest Regret ..Billionaire Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has reflected on his divorce from Melinda Gates, describing it as “the mistake I most regret.”

In an interview with The Times, the 69-year-old billionaire admitted the separation was a deeply challenging experience but noted that he feels “more cheerful now.”

The couple, who announced their split in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage, finalised their divorce in August of the same year.

Despite the emotional toll, Gates acknowledged the profound connection he shared with Melinda, saying, “There’s something extraordinary about spending your entire adult life with one person. The shared memories, the depth of what you’ve accomplished together, and having children—it’s all quite special. When Melinda and I met, I was already fairly successful, but not outrageously so—that happened during our time together. She stood by me through it all.”

Bill revealed his aspiration to emulate his parents’ 45-year marriage with Melinda, adding, “I encouraged Melinda to be a bit calmer than my mother was, but we were both quite driven. I spent more time with the kids than my dad did, but the ratio was still 10:1, with Melinda doing most of the parenting. We had a wonderful time.”

The pair met in 1987 when Melinda joined Microsoft, and together they built a life that included co-founding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

However, their divorce marked a turning point, with Melinda choosing to step away from the foundation—a decision that Bill found particularly hard to accept.

“When we divorced, it was incredibly difficult. Then she chose to step away from the foundation, which I found disheartening,” he said.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the split, Bill described it as one of his greatest failings.

“It has to be at the top of the list. There are others, but none that compare. The divorce was miserable for both Melinda and me for at least two years,” he shared.

Despite their separation, Bill and Melinda have worked to maintain an amicable relationship while co-parenting their three children—Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe—all of whom are now adults.



