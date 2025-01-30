Ordeals I Went Through To Obtain US Citizenship...Actor Boy Alinco

Nigerian comic actor Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco, has shared his challenging journey to becoming a United States citizen.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Teju Babyface Show, the 56-year-old actor, renowned for his role in the sitcom Papa Ajasco, recounted his struggles after relocating to the US in 2015.

Bankole revealed how he tied the knot with an American woman just seven months after meeting her. 

However, he described the first two years of their marriage as a “bitter experience” due to financial difficulties.

  He added that he holds no grudges against his former wife and remains focused on moving forward.

He said, “I have had the opportunity of traveling way back in 1999, and 2000 frequently. But I came to the US for the first time in April 2015,” he said.

“Then I met a lady. When I came back home in October 2015, I got settled and decided to get married. But it was a bitter experience for me. 

"Eventually, I had to stay back. Two years of an experience that I will not want to recall. It was just like what I wrote when I eventually got my green card that truly I am an Asunkungbade — one who fights to earn his crown. At the end of the day, all glory be to God.


