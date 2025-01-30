Alleged N110b Fraud: Why Yahaya Bello’s Accomplice Sought Refund On Property...Witness

The trial of a former Kogi State governor, Yahya Adoza Bello, alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu continued on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court with the First Prosecution Witness, (PW1), Fabian Nwaora informing the court, that Yahya Bello’s accomplice, Shehu Bello, opted for a refund from EFAB Property Limited, the sum of N 550 million (Five Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) he paid for a property when he learned that the said property has come under the investigation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and linked to Yahaya Bello.

The witness, Chairman of EFAB Property Limited, further disclosed that the property Shehu Bello bought was located at No.1 Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, he narrated that “We put up a property for sale with a signboard of EFAB Property. That was in 2020. Shehu Bello came to my office and asked for the property. We discussed the price and we agreed on N550 million. He said he was going to come back the next day, I told him I was not going to be around on that day, then I introduced him to my General Manager (GM), Segun Adeleke. They both exchanged phone numbers. When I came back after one week, the GM reported to me that Shehu Bello had purchased the property. He brought the document for me to see on behalf of EFAB. The name on the agreement was Dr. Bello Ohiani not Shehu Bello. We signed and gave them back to sign and return a copy to us, no copy was returned.





“After three years, Shehu Bello came back to me and said that the property was under investigation from the EFCC, he returned all the documents that I gave to him and said he would like to get his money back. I discussed it with my lawyer and he said since it was under investigation, they know that the EFCC will invite us,” he said.

The witness further informed the court that they were invited by the EFCC to make statements and that his company, EFAB Property Limited was told by the Commission to pay in the money it received for the property to the EFCC’s

account since the property was under investigation.





“After writing the statement, the EFCC said the house was under investigation and that we should return the entire money to the EFCC account. They gave us the account number, we returned N400million, then the second batch we returned N150million. The house was marked, but when we returned the money, the EFCC said we can take over the house, since we have returned the money to them,” he said.





The sales agreement and deed of assignment on the property were tendered in court by the prosecution counsel and admitted in evidence, marked Exhibit A1 and A2.

The court had earlier in the proceeding dismissed the application of the defence counsel, requesting the extra-judicial statements of the second and third defendants and for the matter to be adjourned thereafter.





Objecting to the application, prosecution counsel, informed the court that the defence counsel has been duly

served the statements on November 27, 2024 with the court adjourning till today, January 29 and 30, 2025 to hear the issue of bail and not application for defendants’ extra-judicial statements.





“The defence was served on 27th November last year. My lord adjourned the matter till today and tomorrow as far back as 19th

December, 2024 because of the issue of application of bail,” he said.

Persuaded by the prosecution's argument, the judge dismissed the defence application, describing it as an attempt to delay court proceedings and ruled that the trial should continue.

In the end, Justice Anenih adjourned the matter till April 3 and 24 and May 6, 2025, for continuation of trial.

Yahaya Bello, Oricha and Hudu are facing trial on a 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N110.4 billion.



