Notorious Bandit Leader, Bello Turji, On The Run As Military Kills Son

Combined ground and air troops under Operation Fansan Yanma have escalated their offensive against the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, in Zamfara State.





Recent coordinated military strikes have dismantled his key hideouts in Fakai, a stronghold in Shinkafi Local Government Area, where Turji and his associates have long operated, competent security expert Zagazola Makama hinted.

“This comes after a series of successful missions that resulted in the destruction of multiple bandit camps in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Among the camps targeted were Zangon Dan Gwandi, Zangon Tsaika, Zangon Kagara, and a school reportedly used by Turji to store foodstuffs and weapons.

“The military burned the school to prevent it from serving as a supply base for Turji’s network,” he said.

Intelligence sources confirmed to Zagazola Makama that Turji’s group has suffered significant losses.

“We killed his son and many of his fighters during the operation. I also listened to Turji’s panicked voice calling for reinforcements from seven other bandit leaders. None of them showed up, and one of his spies narrowly escaped from us today,” the sources said.

A considerable number of Turji’s associates, including high-profile lieutenants and possibly family members, were neutralised during the targeted strikes.

Further reports reveal that four of Turji’s fighters were injured in previous encounters, while others have retreated to Mangwarorin Gebe, allegedly hiding stolen livestock and valuables.

The operation, described as strategic and carefully planned, is primarily led by special forces with support from the General Officer Commanding (GOC).

The special forces are supplemented by personnel from the Navy’s Special Boat Service (SBS) provided by the Theatre Command.

He said, “This operation is one of the most decisive efforts in recent times. Our forces are committed to ending the impunity of notorious bandits. This is a sustained campaign to dismantle these networks completely.”

Recent military successes have been attributed to proactive intelligence sharing and early warning systems, which facilitated the evacuation of civilians from high-risk areas, thereby reducing collateral damage.





The Nigerian Air Force executed a series of precise airstrikes, dismantling crucial hideouts and significantly undermining Turji’s operational capabilities.





Elite troops from Operation Hadarin Daji and the special forces unit of Operation Fansan Yamma have strategically positioned themselves along key escape routes.

Credible intelligence indicates that Turji was last sighted at Zangon Gebe, where he remains surrounded by his heavily armed fighters.