Man , Daughter Beheaded In Delta Over Land Dispute

A 70-year-old man, Mr Aghanti, and his daughter, Mrs Atagoshi, 50, were reportedly beheaded over a land dispute in the Amai community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that Mrs Atagoshi, a secondary school teacher and a pastor's wife, had earlier purchased a piece of land in the community, which some individuals subsequently claimed.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident said that the assailant lured the victims into the bush under the pretext of discussing the land issue and beheaded them.

“The suspect called the woman, saying he wanted to discuss the land issue. He then took her and her father into the bush, killed them, and beheaded them,” the PPRO said.

"On the same day, vigilantes apprehended one Emeke with two human heads. He was mobbed and set ablaze by angry residents. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the human heads belonged to the father and daughter.

“Their headless bodies were found in the bush.”

Edafe added that the main suspect is currently on the run, while efforts are ongoing to arrest him.